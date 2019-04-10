LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police said a man was shot twice in the northeast valley on Wednesday night.
At about 5:45 p.m., police went to the 4100 block of Tattersall Place, near Lamb Boulevard and Alexander Road. A caller at that location said someone was shot.
When officers arrived, they detained one person.
Detectives were on their way Wednesday evening to investigate further.
The victim, who was in serious condition and shot two times, was expected to survive, police said.
No additional details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.