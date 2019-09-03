LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro Police homicide detectives took over a missing persons call on Tuesday evening in the west valley.
At a press briefing about 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said dispatch got a missing persons report of a woman about 9 a.m.
The caller said the woman was last seen late Thursday night or early Friday morning, but also reported "concerning details" that prompted patrol to call missing persons detectives, Spencer said.
They responded and immediately began to investigate. They tracked the person last known to see her at a residence on the 5700 block of Garden Grove, near Flamingo Road and Rainbow Boulevard.
Detectives spoke with that man who lives in the home, and Spencer said detectives learned information that led to the arrest of that man, who was not named Tuesday night.
The detectives then put a "freeze" on the home and a vehicle at the property, and requested search warrants.
Spencer said they believed the missing woman was inside of a 55-gallon drum in the garage of the home. Multiple sections of LVMPD were expected to investigate, including HAZMAT if need be.
Spencer reiterated the details of the investigation were very preliminary, and police are expected to be on scene for several more hours at least.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
