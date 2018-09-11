Homicide detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were investigating on Tuesday after they said a body was found in the mountains west of Las Vegas.
Metro police was notified by the Nye County Sheriff's Office just before 9:30 a.m., according to police spokesman Larry Hadfield.
The body was found near Carpenter Canyon Road and Lee Spring Canyon Loop Road, about halfway between Mt. Charleston and Pahrump.
Due to the circumstances, homicide detectives are investigating the case, Hadfield said.
The identity of the person will be released at a later date by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.