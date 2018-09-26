Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were investigating after a body was found on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday morning.
Officers responded about 10 a.m. to 4615 South Las Vegas Boulevard, near Russell Road, where a person's body was found in bushes near a chapel.
In a press release, police said a GMC dump truck was traveling north through a dirt lot where police said homeless people were known to frequent.
The truck, driven by 39-year-old Alden Pacrem, drove over a man near a mesquite tree. Pacrem was notified that he ran someone over by a coworker in a second vehicle. Pacrem then returned to the scene and spoke with police.
The man who was killed did not have identification and was not being counted as a traffic-related fatality due to the location, police said.
The body appeared to be "severely traumatized," police said.
It was unknown if Pacrem would face any charges.
