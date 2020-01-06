LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Florida-based eatery Metro Diner has closed its last two remaining locations in the Las Vegas market.
Metro Diner, which was once featured on Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," expanded to the Las Vegas Valley in 2017. At one point, the eatery had three locations in Southern Nevada.
As of Sunday, Jan. 5, Metro Diner's last two locations closed. The two locations were located at Rainbow and Windmill and on Stephanie Street in Henderson.
Metro Diner confirmed the closures and released the below statement:
“We have made the difficult decision to close the two Metro Diner locations in the Las Vegas market. This is strictly a business decision and is not a reflection of our teams dedication to serving the community.
We understand that closing these locations in Las Vegas will affect the lives of our Team Members and we are helping them with this transition including severance packages."
