LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a deadly shooting in the south valley on Saturday night.
Officers responded about 9:40 p.m. to an apartment complex on the 2700 block of West Wigwam Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard.
Police confirmed one person was killed and another was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Homicide detectives were on the way. Stay with FOX5 for updates.
