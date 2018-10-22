LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A stroller, baby bottles and other items were what remained on an east valley street where a young boy lost his life Monday night.
The 4-year-old's mother was in "extremely" critical condition, police said, after they and two more toddlers were hit by a truck.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers responded to the crash before 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, on a street south of the Boulevard Mall.
Capt. Nick Farese of the department's traffic bureau said the woman and her three children were crossing the street on East Katie Avenue, near where they lived.
They were in a marked crosswalk when a truck hit all members of the family, injuring them all. The boy died soon after at Sunrise Hospital.
The boy's two sisters, between 1 and 2 years old, are expected to recover and were "in good spirits," Farese said.
The driver of the blue truck that struck them stayed on scene near Maryland Parkway and cooperated, Farese said.
It didn't appear impairment was a factor, nor was Farese able to say if the truck was speeding.
He said there was little evidence of braking.
On scene, he repeated what he has said at multiple crash scenes -- that the crashes were "senseless, preventable deaths."
He urged drivers, once more, to pay more attention to their surroundings.
This was the 114th traffic-related fatality for Metro police.
