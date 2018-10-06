LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a driver was in critical condition after a crash in Spring Valley on Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded to the two-vehicle crash at South Durango Drive and Peace Way about 2:30 p.m.
In a press release, police said a 2004 Nissan Frontier driven by 57-year-old Eloisa Valencia-Vasquez was traveling south on Durango Drive while a 2007 Nissan Sentra was exiting a private driveway nearby.
The driver of the Sentra, 24-year-old Keefe Hora, failed to yield and crossed the path of the Frontier, police said. The drivers were both taken to UMC Trauma.
Police said Hora was in critical condition and Valencia-Vasquez suffered serious injuries. A passenger, 26-year-old Pavilynn Evans, had minor injuries.
Durango Drive was shut down in the area while officers investigated.
