LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the northeast valley on Saturday.
According to Lt. Jeff Clark, police responded about 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 12 to the Emerald Springs apartments near Nellis Boulevard and Bonanza Road.
One person was taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition.
Lt. Clark said as of 4 p.m., the suspect was refusing to exit an apartment and SWAT was on the way to the scene.
By 5 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody by Metro Police. The scene was expected to wrap after officials finish their investigation.
