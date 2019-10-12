swat

A SWAT unit arrives to investigate a scene on Sept,. 25, 2016. (File/FOX5)

 Roger Bryner/FOX5

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the northeast valley on Saturday.

According to Lt. Jeff Clark, police responded about 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 12 to the Emerald Springs apartments near Nellis Boulevard and Bonanza Road.

One person was taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition.

Lt. Clark said as of 4 p.m., the suspect was refusing to exit an apartment and SWAT was on the way to the scene.

By 5 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody by Metro Police. The scene was expected to wrap after officials finish their investigation.  

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.