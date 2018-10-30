LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police released the identity of a suspect they arrested in a burglary and attempted sexual assault on Monday.
According to a press release, 23-year-old Michael Harris was arrested after a foot pursuit with officers. He was located on the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near Vegas Valley Drive, about 2:50 a.m. Monday.
Police said Harris went into an apartment through the window where two girls were sleeping. They began to scream and when their father came in, police said Harris was trying to take off one of their shirts.
The father grabbed the girls and Harris fled through the window. Officers found Harris after he entered another apartment and the resident there fought him off.
Detectives are requesting any additional information on Harris and believe he may have been involved in other crimes in the area.
Anyone with any information about Harris or has knowledge of similar crimes committed by him are urged to contact the LVMPD Sex Crimes Section by phone at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
