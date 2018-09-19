ST. GEORGE, Utah (FOX5) - A Mesquite police officer faces charges of sexual abuse and exploitation of a minor after an investigation by St. George, Utah police.
Police said Gary Erickson of Bunkerville "participated in sexual activity" with a boy and exchanged "sexually explicit" photos.
Erickson was arrested on Sept. 12 in Las Vegas as a fugitive. He is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of dealing harmful material to a minor and one count of sexual abuse of a minor, St. George Police said.
Mesquite Police said Erickson was investigated internally and was put on administrative leave. On Wednesday, the Mesquite Police Department said its investigation was complete and Erickson was fired, and is no longer employed by the city.
St. George Police said in Aug., the department was that Erickson and a boy had been communication on social media for several months and had "participated in consensual sexual activities" in St. George.
"Due to the age difference of the suspect and the juvenile; sexual activity between them, even if it is consensual, is unlawful. Any exchange of sexually graphic images is also unlawful," police said.
Police said Wednesday the investigation is active.
