LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mesquite police on Tuesday arrested a Utah man allegedly found in possession of a stolen gun and stolen Social Security, debit and credit cards.
Police confirmed the suspect Stacy Bennett, 53 from Utah, is a fugitive with an outstanding warrant for forgery in Utah. Police say Bennett was found with multiple identification documents, cash cards and checks that were stolen from several victims.
On Oct. 6, 2020 around 2 p.m., Mesquite police responded to a report of property damage in a hotel room, which police estimated amounted to $1,300. Upon inspecting the room, police determined the suspect had set up an active operation to counterfeit U.S. currency.
Police found the suspect nearby, who allegedly provided forged identification and refused to identify himself. The suspect was arrested on preliminary charges of the forged identification and obstructing an officer. Police say the suspect was found with a stolen handgun, counterfeit US currency, drug paraphernalia, and forged checks, in addition to stolen documents and credit and debit cards.
Bennett is being held in Las Vegas at the Clark County Detention Center on felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony obtaining & using personal identification of another to avoid prosecution, 28 felony counts of possession of documents or personal identifying information to establish false status of identity, 18 felony counts of forgery, gross misdemeanor injury to property, misdemeanor obstructing public officer, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
