LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mesquite police say they arrested two people caught with stolen catalytic converters.
On Oct. 9, a Mesquite detective stopped a vehicle for a moving violation. The detective reportedly saw the woman in the passenger seat try to hide something. A K-9 was used and alerted officers of illegal drugs in the vehicle.
Police said they recovered 11 grams of heroin, 16 grams of methamphetamine and multiple items of paraphernalia. Police also found battery-powered saws and tools they said are used in burglaries, as well as four catalytic converters that had been recently cut.
“Catalytic converter theft continues to be a problem nationwide, and the only way to combat it is through proactive policing” Mesquite Police Chief MaQuade Chesley said in a news release. “As our officers continue to make arrests like these we are sending the message that Mesquite is not an easy target, and criminal behavior won’t be tolerated here."
The driver was arrested on multiple drug charges, as well as driving on a suspended license and felony possession of a false ID. He was identified as Joseph Wallo III, 33, of Olyphant, Pennsylvania. His passenger was identified as 34-year-old Amber Traub of Playa Del Rey, California.
Both were taken to the Clark County Detention Center to be held on the felony charges.
