MESQUITE (FOX5) -- Mesquite police said two men from Peoria, Illinois were arrested on Jan. 8 for allegedly transporting almost 60 pounds of illegal marijuana.
A Mesquite police officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Interstate 15 at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 8, police said. The officer discovered the vehicle's occupants, Anthony Huynh, 21, and Jordon Johnson, 24, were involved in trafficking illegal drugs and searched the car.
The officer found nearly 60 pounds of marijuana, as well as 53 pounds of concentrated THC marijuana oils and various edible candies, Mesquite police said.
According to officers, Huynh and Johnson were both arrested and charged with one felony count of trafficking marijuana above 50 pounds and one separate felony count of trafficking marijuana concentrate (above one pound of concentrated THC).
Records show both men were booked into the Clark County Detention Center following their arrest.
