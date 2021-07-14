LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mermaids are headed to Wet'n'Wild Las Vegas this summer.
CaySea and Luna will be making a splash at the park's lazy river every Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. beginning July 17
The park's newest residents love to interact and share mermaid tales with everyone who comes to visit them, according to Tim Bowman, the marketing director at Wet'n'Wild Las Vegas.
Wet'n'Wild is also offering a "Twilight" experience for guests to enjoy the park during the cool evening hours. For more information, click here.
