Omega Mart at AREA15
Jason Westerhaus/FOX5

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Meow Wolf Las Vegas announced it is recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday, Oct. 11, with efforts to donate to the Las Vegas Indian Center.

The creators of the new immersive Omega Mart art attraction at AREA 15, announced they will donate $1.00 from every ticket sold on Oct. 11 to the Las Vegas Indian Center.

Meow Wolf is also inviting the public to donate goods and supplies for the center, including:

  • Baby food and formula
  • Diapers, all sizes
  • Educational toys and books
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Disinfectant wipes and sprays
  • Liquid hand soap and dish soap
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Toilet paper
  • Disposable masks and cloth masks

Supplies for the Las Vegas Indian Center will be collected in the Meow Wolf gift shop, located next to Omega Mart inside of AREA15.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.