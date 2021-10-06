LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Meow Wolf Las Vegas announced it is recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday, Oct. 11, with efforts to donate to the Las Vegas Indian Center.
The creators of the new immersive Omega Mart art attraction at AREA 15, announced they will donate $1.00 from every ticket sold on Oct. 11 to the Las Vegas Indian Center.
Meow Wolf is also inviting the public to donate goods and supplies for the center, including:
- Baby food and formula
- Diapers, all sizes
- Educational toys and books
- Cleaning supplies
- Disinfectant wipes and sprays
- Liquid hand soap and dish soap
- Hand sanitizer
- Toilet paper
- Disposable masks and cloth masks
Supplies for the Las Vegas Indian Center will be collected in the Meow Wolf gift shop, located next to Omega Mart inside of AREA15.
