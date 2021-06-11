LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Meow Wolf, the company behind the off-Strip arts and entertainment venue AREA15, is holding two separate job fairs on Thursday and Friday next week.
The company is looking to fill more than 40 full-time and part-time positions at its interactive Omega Mart. It is seeking Security Officers and Creative Operators to welcome and guide guests through the venue.
These positions will be compensated $17 per hour, with part-time positions eligible for paid time off and full-time positions eligible for full benefits, according to the company.
Security Officer interviews will be held on Thursday, June 17 at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Omega Mart at AREA15 (3215 S. Rancho Drive, west side of building), and Creative Operator interviews will be held on Friday, June 18.
Security Officer applicants are encouraged to apply online in advance; however, walk-up applications also will be available, and reservations are not required for on-site interviews on Thursday.
Creative Operator applicants are required to apply online in advance and must receive an invitation to interview in person on Friday. Walk-up applications will not be available for that position.
To see details and apply online for the Thursday Security Officer job fair, click here.
To see details and apply online for the Friday Creative Operator interviews, click here.
Meow Wolf also said that after completing interviews, applicants can spin the "Vortex of Victory" for a chance to wine a prize.
