LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three of four people accused of running an illegal brothel disguised as a spa in Clark County pleaded guilty to their involvement.
In a press release from the Attorney General's office, Thomas Burnett Leitzen Jr., 42, Tony Matthews, 49, and Alan Russell, 49 pleaded guilty to racketeering, pandering and money laundering, respectively.
A fourth defendant, Stan Li, 37, was scheduled to enter a guilty plea in June, but died at an undisclosed date.
In November 2018, the group was indicted in Clark County on 36 felony counts after they were accused of owning and operating two spas, Jade Spa and Mango Spa, that operated as "houses of prostitution."
The four men would accept earnings from known prostitutes who engaged in sexual acts with paying customers, court records said.
Among other illegal acts, the men were alleged to have instructed the women how to avoid law enforcement, and to have facilitated "line-ups" of the women "for customer selection."
“Exploiting women for profit will not be tolerated on my watch,” said Attorney General Aaron Ford in a press statement. “These guilty pleas signify my office’s continued commitment to protecting vulnerable Nevadans from exploitation.”
Jade Spa was operational from January 2014 to July 2018, the release said, and the other operated for six months in 2018.
The three men will be sentenced in the fall in district court.
