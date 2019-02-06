LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said two men were arrested and charged in connection with the murders of two men last month.
Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call of an accident on Jan. 22 in the southeast valley.
At the intersection of Brittlewood Avenue and Lamoille Circle, police found a man with a gunshot wound. He died soon after at Sunrise Hospital.
Later that day, North Las Vegas police officers responded to the far northwest valley, to Rancho Linda Court, where a man was found shot dead in the street near a car.
Officers determined the two cases were related.
It's immediately unclear how, but police identified both Devin Campbell, 24, and Christopher Ashoff, 39, as suspects in both cases.
Ashoff was found on Jan. 31 and while resisting arrest, police shot him multiple times. In a press conference, police said Ashoff had a lengthy criminal past and was wanted in a separate shooting.
Campbell was arrested on Tuesday, police said, near Tropicana Avenue and Pecos Road. He was injured during the arrest and was taken to the hospital, then was booked in the Clark County Detention Center.
Both are charged with two counts of murder and one count each of robbery with a deadly weapon. Ashoff was still at the hospital on Wednesday, police said.
Anyone with any additional details was urged to contact Metro Police.
