LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than 300 cyclists gathered for a memorial ride for the five cyclists killed in a DUI crash one year ago on Friday.
On Saturday morning, riders joined the TEAMG Anniversary Memorial Ride. Friends, family and members of the community rode down the Las Vegas strip with a Metro Police escort to honor the victims' memory.
Michael Anderson, a survivor from that deadly crash, thanked county commissioners for allowing this event to happen.
"It was just wonderful and it was just a sea of cyclists and it was just fantastic to see," Anderson said.
Anderson said the first six months after the crash were the hardest to cope after the tragedy.
“I’d say the last six months have been a lot better, but the first six months were just like hell," Anderson said.
He said some of the survivors of the crash participated in group therapy after the crash, but that fizzled out. So they make it a point to get together at least once a month for dinner.
"We’ve been doing that ever since now so I’ve gotten a lot closer with the riders that I didn’t even really know then on the ride you know, a year I have a whole bunch of new friendships," Anderson said.
The event was organized by Ghost Bikes Las Vegas and Clark County Parks and Recreation.
