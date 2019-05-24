Here are some events happening around Las Vegas for Memorial Day weekend:
WET’N’WILD LAS VEGAS KICKS OFF SUMMER
Celebrate summer at Las Vegas’ Summer Playground with slides, music, food and more.
Guests will kick off summer at the weekend-long party that will include a dive-in movie, foam party, DJs, live music, food and Wet’n’Wild’s iconic slides and attractions.
WHEN: Friday, MAY 24 - Sunday, MAY 26
WHERE: 7055 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148
Friday: "AQUAMAN" viewing at 8PM
Saturday: DJ at 2PM, BBQ buffet
Sunday: BBQ buffet
DETAILS: CLICK HERE for more information and tickets.
SATURDAY, MAY 25
FLAG-IN CEREMONY
According to the Boulder City Review, volunteers are needed at the Boulder City and Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial cemeteries on Saturday.
WHEN: 7AM, 9AM (Volunteers needed)
WHERE: Boulder City Cemetery at 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive
Boulder City Municipal Cemetery at 501 Adams Blvd. in Boulder City, NV
DETAILS: Call 702-293-9200
SUNDAY, May 26
SPECIAL FORCES ASSOCIATION MEMORIAL SERVICE
The US Army Special Forces Association, Chapter 51, will hold its Annual Memorial Day service honoring all Special Forces Soldiers who died in the service to the United States.
TIME: 11:00AM
WHERE: Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
1900 Veterans Memorial Dr; Boulder City, Nevada
DETAILS: Call 702-556-1516
MONDAY, MAY 27 (MEMORIAL DAY)
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE
Confirmed speakers this year are Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, and Congressman Steven Horsford.
Refreshments will be served.
WHEN: 9:30AM
WHERE: Woodlawn Cemetery
1500 N. Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89101
DETAILS: Call 702-229-6246
MEMORIAL DAY POTLUCK BBQ
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10047 will host a potluck-style barbecue on Monday.
WHEN: 12PM
WHERE: 4337 Las Vegas Blvd N, Las Vegas, NV 89115
DETAILS: Call 702-643-1177
