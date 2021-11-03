LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a memo to the Clark County School District board of trustees, ousted Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara outlined substantial salary increases for members of his executive cabinet.
The proposed increases, to the tune of $400,000, would take effect beginning Dec. 1.
In part, the memo read:
"Early in 2021, I informed the Board of School Trustees of the need to review and revise the compensation structure for Executive Cabinet members. In August 2021, the Board of School Trustees approved Regulation 4291 providing the Superintendent with the authority to adjust salaries for "At Will" employees.
Jara said his staff reviewed national averages for "comparable positions" before making adjustments to current salaries for some 14 executive positions within the school district.
The board voted 4-3 last week to terminate Jara's contract.
Take a look at the full memo below.
CCSD Executive Compensation Memorandum by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
Board President Linda Cavazos said the following on Twitter:
The Board of Trustees was unexpectedly notified at 10:52am today, via email, regarding the raises announced today for the Superintendent’s Executive Cabinet members. Further review of these raises is possible, but I cannot definitively comment at this time. @ccsd— linda cavazos (@lindacavazos13) November 3, 2021
(1) comment
...himself incuded of course..?
