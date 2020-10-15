LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A member aboard Joe Biden's plane has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential candidate said in a tweet Thursday.
"During our contact tracing, we discovered around noon today that a member of the company that charters my airplane has also tested positive for COVID," Biden said. "This crew member was on the plane with me, but was more than 50 feet away."
However, Biden said his latest COVID-19 test came back negative.
"Our campaign’s contact tracing remains ongoing, and my team will continue to share any significant developments with the American people," Biden said. "If anything, let this serve as an example of the importance of wearing masks and keeping a safe, social distance."
During our contact tracing, we discovered around noon today that a member of the company that charters my airplane has also tested positive for COVID. This crew member was on the plane with me, but was more than 50 feet away. My COVID test from last night came back negative.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 15, 2020
Not only was the individual 50+ feet away and wearing a mask, but I was wearing an N-95 mask. No members of my staff were in contact with this crew member either. My doctors have advised that there is no need for me to quarantine.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 15, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.