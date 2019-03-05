LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - First Lady Melania Trump told a crowd of a couple hundred people inside a Westgate Las Vegas theater that opioid addiction is an illness that has taken a hold of the United States.
“I know we can make a real difference and save lives,” Trump said. “I do believe we can be known as the generation that ended the opioid epidemic.”
Trump's speech was part of a town hall discussion hosted by conservative TV host Eric Bolling. Her speech and question and answer style conversation with Bolling lasted about 30 minutes.
Trump talked about what she has learned about the opioid crisis in the year that she launched her “Be Best” campaign. “Be Best” is based on three pillars: well-being, social media use and opioid abuse.
May marks a year since Trump launched the campaign. In that time, the First Lady said she met many people affected by the epidemic and said those interactions have energized her to continue her fight against opioid abuse.
According to the CDC, more than 47 thousand people died of an overdose involving opioids in 2017.
“After meeting with so many families with heart-breaking stories, I’ve started to expand my focus to help children of all ages,” Trump said. “I’m struck by how many people have been touched by deep drug addiction.”
The First Lady also challenged the media to devote more time to coverage of the crisis.
“When we see breaking news on T.V. … it is my hope that it can be about the lives we were able to save through education and honest dialogue.”
President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency in Oct. 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.