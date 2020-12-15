LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Slot players could be in for a massive payday if they hit the Megabucks jackpot in Nevada, as the payout has reached its highest total in eight years.
According to a news release, jackpot meters on IGT's Megabucks games throughout Nevada have surpassed $15.4 million.
The jackpot represents the largest total jackpot amount on any slots game in the Silver State since 2012 when the Megabucks game accrued a $17 million-plus top prize, IGT said.
IGT introduced Megabucks in 1987. The largest Megabucks jackpot of all time was won in 2003 at the Excalibur Las Vegas when a player won more than $39 million on the slots game, IGT says.
