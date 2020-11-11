LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Mega Millions ticket that was purchased at the Nevada-California border hit for over $1 million this week.
According to California Lottery, the ticket was purchased at the Primm Valley Lotto store at the Interstate 15 and Stateline in Nipton.
California Lottery's website shows that the winning ticket hit the first five numbers. However, it did not match the Mega Ball. The ticket won $1,118,426.
According to California Lottery, the winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing were 23, 45, 53, 58 and 62, with the Mega Ball being 13.
