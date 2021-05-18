LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With no jackpot winner on Tuesday night, the Mega Millions grand prize continues to grow.
For the next drawing, it's estimated to be worth $515 million, or $346 million as a cash option.
The next drawing will be on Friday, May 21 at 8 p.m. PT.
The winning numbers on Tuesday night were 3, 5, 56, 61, 66 and 4. Five people won $1 million on Tuesday, with one Megaplier winner who got $2 million.
Lines at the Primm lottery store grew along with the jackpot, as residents from the Las Vegas Valley flocked for the chance to win big.
