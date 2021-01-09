LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $600 million after no one won Friday night's drawing.
According to Mega Millions, the cash option would be $442.4 million. The next drawing is Tuesday night at 11 p.m. EST.
The winning numbers in Friday's drawing were 03-06-16-18-58, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
According to Mega Millions, there were five Match 5 winners. Those tickets were purchased in California, Georgia, Massachusetts and New Jersey.
There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner, with a ticket purchased in New York.
The closest place to purchase tickets for the drawing is at the Primm Valley Lotto Store at the Interstate 15 and Stateline in Nipton, California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.