LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a woman died after getting hit by a bus near The Palazzo hotel-casino early Thursday morning.
According to Metro Police, officers were called to the area of South Las Vegas Boulevard and Sands Avenue just after 6 a.m.
The pedestrian, a 59-year-old woman was crossing a "private drive" at 3325 South Las Vegas Boulevard near a marked crosswalk. The bus, heading north, hit the woman on her left side and drove over her, police said.
The woman was taken to Sunrise hospital where she died from her injuries. The bus driver, 66-year-old Gregory Patterson, remained on scene, police said. Police suspected Patterson was impaired by "medicinal substances" and was arrested. It was the 13th traffic-related death in Metro's jurisdiction in 2019.
