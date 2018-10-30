LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Throughout the year, FOX5 has been sharing stories of tragedy, strength and recovery all connected to 1 October.
Katie Hoff has one of those stories.
“Andrew and I, we just made it out alive,” said Hoff, a survivor of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting. “I don’t know, it’s like the toughest part.”
Hoff said she was in the middle of the festival grounds when people started screaming and running. It’s a vision that she said will never leave her mind.
“I kind of have that survivor's guilt,” said Hoff. “Being that we actually made it out alive and weren’t able to help anybody.”
Trauma like Hoff’s led hundreds of victims and survivors to seek legal help. There are now multiple lawsuits connected to the shooting, but some of the biggest are against MGM Resorts.
Las Vegas attorney Robert Eglet represents at least 2,100 people in a lawsuit against MGM, but there has been no resolution in sight until now.
On Monday, MGM Resorts issued a statement which read:
“From the onset of this litigation, our goal has been to resolve these matters fairly and promptly. After several weeks of discussions, MGM and the plaintiffs’ attorneys have agreed to stay the currently pending litigation in order to enter into mediation in an attempt to resolve claims related to October 1. The agreement requests that the Courts suspend all pending motions.
While we continue to believe ultimately courts would find in MGM’s favor, we hope that entering into mediation will allow the parties to work together toward a fair and timely resolution. Years of protracted litigation is in no one’s best interest. We look forward to continuing discussions and hope for a positive resolution so the victims, first responders and the entire community can look forward to the future and continue on the path toward healing.”
According to Eglet, MGM’s lawyers approached him with the possibility of working towards a settlement about a month ago. Since then, he said the two sides have been working to create the perimeters of a mediation.
Eglet said he’s encouraged by the recent attitude of the MGM’s lawyers and believes the case has a shot at resolving sooner than later years down the road.
“This is the worst thing by far, without exception, that’s ever happened to our community,” said Eglet. “No one wants anybody to suffer anymore, no one wants MGM to suffer, but these victims they have to be fairly appropriately compensated and they have to have justice.”
