LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Fight fans looking for a resolution regarding Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, were disappointed on Monday. The Nevada State Athletic Commission extended the suspensions for both fighters and on more than one occasion, discussed the phrase “lifetime ban.”
As regulators, the commission is within their right to give a lifetime ban to either fighter. This was not a recommendation on Monday, but it's an option that is on the table.
"I specifically spoke with them. We didn't want to be in a position that we're in today, had they managed there fighters in a professional manner. Unfortunately, they didn't take heed to my comments and that's why we're here today," Nevada State Athletic Commission, Executive Director, Bob Bennett said Wednesday.
The commission unanimously approved the extended suspensions of both Conor and Khabib until later this year.
Chairman Anthony Marnell III then recommended to release half of Khabib's $2 million purse back to the fighter, which was also approved unanimously.
"This is a substantial amount of money to release,” Marnell said. “He can pay bills and go about his life, but it's all a substantial amount of money to compel him to show up and go through the proper hearing and see where the commission falls out."
Marnell said Monday was just the first action made by the commission, but not the final one.
"There is a lot of film we're reviewing that you are not seeing: The entire T-Mobile Arena, how certain people got in, how certain people got out, where certain people went, if they're still in the country or not, there is a lot going on that the public is not aware of," Marnell said.
The findings of the investigation were expected to be revealed at the Dec. 10 hearing. Marnell said both Conor and Khabib are required to appear in person if they have any plans of fighting in Nevada in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.