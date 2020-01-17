LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- UFC 246 has a fight card for the ages, as Conor McGregor and Cowboy Cerrone square off in the main event Saturday night.
Both fighters tipped the scales Friday afternoon ahead of their much anticipated fight. McGregor and the "Cowboy" weighed in at 170 pounds each.
Mcgregor's return to the octagon comes after a 15-month retirement, while Cowboy Cerrone enters this weekend's bout with the most wins in UFC history.
The week of trash talking will be settled in the octagon with Cerrone trying for his biggest win of his career.
Conor McGregor is hoping that this is the first of three fights this year.
