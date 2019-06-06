LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- McDonald's locations around the country, including locations in the Las Vegas Valley, will be accepting your dollars, euros, pesos and rupees in exchange for new international menu items.
From 2-5 p.m. on June 6, customers can bring in foreign currency of any value in exchange for one "Worldwide Favorites" menu item of choice.
“We’re thrilled to bring Las Vegas residents a taste of McDonald’s worldwide favorites this summer,” said Ron Smith, Las Vegas McDonald’s Owner Operator. “We know how much our customers love travel and international flavors and can’t wait to to see the different currencies they bring to our restaurants.”
International menu items include the Stroopwafel McFlurry from The Netherlands, the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain, the Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich from Canada and Cheesy Bacon Fries from Australia.
