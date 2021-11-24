Passengers who need to park at the airport this evening and check bags at Terminal 1 MUST arrive early. Give yourself an additional 60 minutes for the shuttle from either Terminal 3 or the Economy Lot. Terminal 1 Long Term Parking remains closed.— McCarran Airport (@LASairport) November 25, 2021
UPDATE (11:34 a.m.) -- McCarran airport provided an update at 11:30 a.m. that even more of its parking has reached capacity.
According to the airport, the following areas are full and now closed:
- Terminal 1 Long Term - closed
- Terminal 1 Valet - closed
- Terminal 3 Economy - closed
For more information on additional parking at the airport, visit: mccarran.com/Parking.
UPDATE (9:21 a.m.) -- McCarran airport is advising travelers that the Terminal 3 Economy lot is also now full and closed.
Those heading to the airport are advised to use the Terminal 3 garage for long term parking, as the T-1 garage was listed as closed earlier this morning.
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- McCarran Airport is advising travelers to use the Terminal 3 garage after the Terminal 1 garage has reached capacity on the day before Thanksgiving.
The airport's Twitter account posted around 5:27 a.m. on Wednesday that the Terminal 1 long-term garage is closed.
Officials last week started warning travelers and those expecting to leave their cars parked at the airport, to plan ahead.
For more information on parking, visit mccarran.com/Parking.
