LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wave goodbye to McCarran International Airport. Beginning Tuesday, Las Vegas' main gateway to air travel will officially have a new name.
On Dec. 14, officials will gather to celebrate the unveiling of Harry Reid International Airport, a rebranding.
Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid served as Majority Leader between 2007 and 2015, having started his senate career in 1987.
Gov. Steve Sisolak, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Sen. Jacky Rosen, Department of Transportation Under Secretary Carlos Monje and Clark County Commissioners are expected to attend, either in-person or virtually.
On Feb. 16, the Clark County Commission unanimously voted to rename the airport Harry Reid International. All funding for rebranding and marketing came from private donors.
The FAA approved the name change in June 2021, prompting some groups to be earlier adopters of the new name this summer.
The cost for the project was about $4.2 million.
(1) comment
Yep, the County Commission didn't listen to the people at all, which is par for the course for this bunch.
