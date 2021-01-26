LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In 2020, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration discovered 72 firearms during routine carry-on luggage checks at McCarran International Airport, the ninth highest number of firearms discoveries at U.S. airports.
Compared to 2019, the total number of firearms discovered at McCarran has decreased by nine, according to the administration's firearm statistics report released on Tuesday. However, considering that the TSA in 2020 screened 57% fewer passengers at McCarran than it did in 2019, the rate of firearms discoveries increased.
The report said the Las Vegas airport had passengers bringing firearms in carry-on luggage at a rate of 7.2 per million travelers screened in 2020, compared to 3.5 per million passengers in 2019.
Airports nationwide showed an upward trend in firearm discoveries despite passenger loads being down 61% nationwide in 2020.
The TSA said 2020 firearms discoveries were at the highest rate since the agency’s inception -- about 10 firearms per million passengers screened compared to five firearms per million passengers screened in 2019. The administration said these discoveries were at twice the rate of 2019.
In 2020, a total of 3,257 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at 234 U.S. airports, with 83% of the discovered firearms loaded.
