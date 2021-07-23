LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With tourism beginning to bounce back from the pandemic, parts of McCarran International Airport continue to reopen.
On Saturday, the airport's Terminal 3 will reopen. It'll be the first time in 16 months that flights will arrive and depart from that terminal. It was closed last year in an effort to cut down on costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
McCarran officials say now is a good time to reopen Terminal 3, as more travelers take to the skies.
"If you go back to March or February, we were seeing 1.2 to 1.6 million passengers coming through the airport. Now we're seeing closer to four-million per month. Still not where we would've been in 2019, but certainly a far cry from where we were the first quarter of this year," said Chris Jones, the Chief Marketing Officer at McCarran Airport.
But airport store workers and vendors say reopening that portion of McCarran is no easy task. They say they've been prepping for weeks to get ready for visitors.
"This morning, we had three pallets delivered," said Tanya Laity, an employee at McCarran. "We started planning as soon as we got the word that we were going to reopen. And fortunately, or unfortunately, we're experts at opening and closing stores now."
Gates E-8 through E-15 will be reopening. Alaska and Frontier Airlines will be moving in. The international gates in Terminal 3 will remain closed until more countries lift travel advisories.
