LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- California Pacific Airlines launched flights to two new destinations, including Las Vegas on Thursday.
The airline added flights departing from the Palomar Airport in Carlsbad, Ca. to McCarran International Airport and the Phoenix-Mesa Airport, according to a release from the company.
“With the steady increase of families and businesses in the Carlsbad area, our goal is to appeal to the travel needs of this demographic,” said John Barkley Chief Financial Officer of California Pacific Airlines. “As we continue to grow as an airline, we hope to become even more accommodating by offering additional flights to our current destinations and beyond.”
California Pacific Airlines offers flights to and from Las Vegas on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Flights between Carlsbad and Phoenix-Mesa are scheduled to operate Monday through Saturday.
For reservations, visit www.mycpair.com or call 855-505-9394.
