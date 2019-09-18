LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Airport and tourism officials from Las Vegas were meeting with dozens of international flight carriers over a span of several days, in an effort to bring more direct routes to McCarran International Airport.
The meeting is part of a long-term goal to bring millions more tourists and business travelers to the valley by eliminating stop-over flights to Las Vegas.
Officials with the airport and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority traveled to Australia for the World Routes Conference, where airline representatives meet with airports to discuss future routes.
"Travel industry drives the economy is town. Having flights, being able to get here conveniently -- particularly from new destinations inside or outside the United States -- is a great way to make sure we fill the hotel rooms, fill [the new Raiders] stadium," said CEO Chris Jones.
Forty meetings with airlines were expected to happen over the next few days.
Jones said airport and LVCVA officials hope to secure direct flights to and from Japan, as numerous tourists already travel to the Valley and have expressed interest in business flights for conventions.
Other destinations with consistent travelers to Vegas -- yet no direct flights-- include Ireland and Brazil.
The airport is on track to exceed 50 million passengers in 2019.
Jones said a several-year goal is to boost the annual number of passengers to 60 million, with additional flights, airport renovations and a possible expansion to a location between the valley and Stateline.
