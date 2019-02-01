LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- McCarran International Airport broke records in its 70th year of operation as 49.7 million passengers arrived or departed in 2018.
It was the eighth consecutive year McCarran experienced a year-over-year increase, with a 2.5 percent rise in passenger volume. October logged the highest single-month passenger volume in airport history.
“McCarran has again been experiencing continuous growth for several years, setting and breaking passenger records month after month, and now, year after year,” said Rosemary A. Vassiliadis, director of the Clark County Department of Aviation, said in a news release. “In the midst of all this hustle and bustle, McCarran was ranked No. 1, along with Orlando, in passenger satisfaction among Mega Airports in the J.D. Power 2018 North America Airport Satisfaction Study. I believe it’s our commitment to customer service that our travelers notice and appreciate.”
Domestic passenger volume increased by 2.2 percent, or 945,000 additional Las Vegas passengers, for 2018, the release said. International passenger volume increased by 5.6 percent over 2017. Canada was the top country of origin for international air travelers to Las Vegas, with nearly 1.9 million passengers. Mexico surpassed England to become the second-largest source of international passengers, with more than 667,000.
Also in 2018, McCarran added seasonal flights from Sao Paulo and announced new nonstop service from Amsterdam and Tel Aviv to begin in June 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.