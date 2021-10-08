McCarran Airport generic

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- McCarran International Airport experienced a power outage which impacted various street lights around the airport, Terminal 1 and the parking area for about three hours.

According to McCarran spokesperson Stacey Kepler, the outages were first reported about 5:30 a.m. and did not affect operations or flights.

As of 8:30 a.m., all power was restored.

The cause of the issues was unknown as of Friday morning, but NV Energy is investigating.

