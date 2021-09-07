LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- McCarran Airport is reminding the community to not be alarmed at an emergency training scheduled for Thursday.
The triennial exercise is required by the Federal Aviation Administration to ensure that airports are ready to respond to a "large scale emergency," according to airport spokesperson Joe Rajchel.
The training exercise will take place in the morning on Thursday, Sept. 9.
