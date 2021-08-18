LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Transportation Security Administration canine at McCarran International Airport has been entered into a national competition to be named the nation's cutest dog.
Alona is a four-year-old Golden retriever. She works at McCarran International Airport and uses her nose to identify prohibited substances. Alona is now in the final round of voting for the 2021 TSA Cutest Canine Contest. While she's been entered into this competition before, she has never made it this far into the process.
Alona's partner, Vanessa, has been working as a TSA canine handler for over three years. The two come to work together everyday and Vanessa said Alona loves her job.
Vanessa said while the competition is all in good fun, she truly believes her pup is the cutest.
"She loves people. She loves to come to work. She has the cutest features. She's got her little eyebrows. And she's got blonde eyelashes; and a very sassy walk and attitude," Vanessa said.
Alona is up against three other dogs. Lexi and Lexa from Dallas/Fort Worth, and Badger from Chicago O'Hare.
The winner will be featured on next year's TSA Calendar.
Voting is happening right now on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
