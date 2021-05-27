LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A lot of people will be traveling this holiday weekend, but for months Las Vegas has experienced a rideshare driver shortage. Uber said at one point only 50% of requested rides were being fulfilled.
Thursday night, an Uber spokesman said McCarran Airport in Las Vegas has been the destination with the most Uber requests globally over the last two weeks.
“It’s been very busy. The streets have been packed,” Vicky and Gordon Freeman said. The couple from South Georgia have been in Vegas since Saturday. They are enjoying their vacation and don’t mind longer wait times for rideshares.
“We had a little wait, but with this many people it’s expected you know,” Gordon Freeman added.
While the Freemans took an Uber to the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign, they opted for a cab at the airport.
In Las Vegas, monthly visitor volume has increased for four straight months with more than 2.9 million passengers arriving in April at McCarran Airport.
An Uber spokesman said recruiting and retaining drivers continues to be more of a challenge in Nevada than other states because of an emergency order pausing surge pricing issued by Governor Sisolak at the beginning of the pandemic. Uber argues it made sense in March of 2020, but doesn't now.
Uber and Lyft met with the Nevada Transportation Authority earlier this month to go over possible solutions to the current shortage.
Uber stating:
“As the state of emergency has now lasted for well over a year, and as Nevada has continued its safe reopening, this restriction has inadvertently contributed to significant problems for rideshare availability and reliability. As the demand for rideshare services has increased in recent months, both riders and drivers have been severely adversely impacted.”
FOX5 has been reaching out to the Governor’s Office for weeks questioning if and when the emergency pandemic order will be lifted. We reached back out Thursday night and have yet to hear back.
