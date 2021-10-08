McCarran Airport generic

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- McCarran International Airport is experiencing a power outage which is impacting various street lights around the airport, Terminal 1 and the parking area, according to a tweet.

The outage was reported about 5:30 a.m., according to McCarran spokesperson Stacey Kepler. 

The cause of the issues was unknown as of Friday morning, but NV Energy is investigating.

Allow extra time if you are bound for the airport.

