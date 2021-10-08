LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- McCarran International Airport is experiencing a power outage which is impacting various street lights around the airport, Terminal 1 and the parking area, according to a tweet.
The outage was reported about 5:30 a.m., according to McCarran spokesperson Stacey Kepler.
The cause of the issues was unknown as of Friday morning, but NV Energy is investigating.
Allow extra time if you are bound for the airport.
Traffic Advisory: We are experiencing a power outage which is impacting some street lights around the airport, as well as various areas in Terminal 1 and parking areas. If you are headed to the airport please allow more travel time.— McCarran Airport (@LASairport) October 8, 2021
