LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mayor Carolyn Goodman on Tuesday tested out a disinfecting chamber that is available on the Las Vegas Strip at the Ahern Hotel.
The Xtreme Opti-Clean Cube, one of the first disinfecting chambers of its kind, contains nozzles in its walls and floor that spray non-toxic disinfectant on the person walking through it.
Goodman's walk through the cube came during a Nevada Republican Club luncheon, where the CEO of Xtreme Cubes, the Henderson-based company that developed the product, explained how it works.
The chamber also includes a temperature scanner that checks for fever -- a symptom of the coronavirus. The technology is designed to prevent spread of the virus, and might be available in other hotels and construction sites in 2020.
