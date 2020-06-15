LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman on Monday released a statement in response to the George Floyd killing, detailing existing police policy.
The mayor's statement spoke for her office, as well as the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Department of Public Safety. Goodman said the departments need to "build trust, help heal division and bring an end to injustice."
The statement from Goodman responds to the "8 Can't Wait" movement, referring to eight use-of-force policies police departments can use can use to reduce violence.
Goodman listed six similar policies for LVMPD officers:
- trained in de-escalation techniques
- may not use chokeholds
- trained to exhaust all other means before using weapons
- trained to intervene when another officer is using excessive force
- trained to not discharge weapons at fleeing vehicles
- trained to provide comprehensive documentation and reporting
"Out thoughts and prayers are with the family of George Floyd, Las Vegas Metro Officer Shay Mikalonis, and every individual affected by recent events and prior injustice," Goodman wrote.
The statement comes after demonstrators nationwide called for "defunding," or reforming, police departments.
Read the full statement below:
June 15 statement pic.twitter.com/7PuKXwYLtQ— Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) June 15, 2020
