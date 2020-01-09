LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s ninth State of the City address Thursday was met with controversy before it even began.
Protesters gathered in front of City Hall waving signs and chanting, “Mayor Goodman, shame on you!” The protesters were there criticizing a recently implemented homeless ordinance barring people from sleeping on city streets if there’s room in local shelters.
One Iowa transplant, said she’s trying to pull herself out of homelessness, and she thinks there’s a better solution.
"Creating more affordable housing for the working poor -- for single moms that have been displaced such as myself,” said the woman. “The people who want it, don't have the power or the resources, and the people with the power and the resources have seemingly become complacent."
Mayor Goodman defended the soon to be enforced ordinance.
"Those responses that say the city is trying to criminalize the homeless, our entire effort is humanitarian and passionate," said Goodman. "I will not allow the city of Las Vegas to become a skid row harbor of rampant crime and potentially pandemic disease."
Goodman spent most of her speech touting a long list of projects recently finished or still underway. She boasted the continued strength of Las Vegas in hospitality, arts, technology, government, transportation and sports.
