LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A long time ago, in a desert far, far away... several Las Vegas business gathered together to celebrate the cultural phenomenon known as "Star Wars."
May the 4th, also known as "Star Wars Day," is celebrated by fans of the popular franchise created by George Lucas. The original movies have spawned both a prequel and sequel movie series, as well as books, television shows, a toy empire, comic books and (probably) some of the most popular Halloween costumes.
In honor of Star Wars Day, businesses across the Las Vegas Valley announced they would be hosting their own celebrations as part of Star Wars Day.
Rogue Toys, located on 211 South Rainbow Boulevard, said it would be hosting a vigil in honor of Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew, who passed away on April 30. The vigil will be hosted by Carrie Fisher's brother, Todd Fisher, at 7:30 p.m.
The store said it would also be hosting a celebration for Star Wars Day from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests will be able to enjoy giveaways, food vendors, "build-a-sabers" and more.
Golden Tiki, located on 3939 West Spring Mountain Road, said customers will receive free drinks if they dress like their favorite character from "Star Wars." The business said it would also offer a themed drink in honor of the holiday.
At Henderson Pavilion, guests can enter a Wookie-calling contest and enjoy a screening of "The Empire Strikes Back." There will also be a light-saber duel, games and actives at the Pavilion from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Two nerd-themed bars in downtown Las Vegas, Millennial Fandom Bar and The Nerd at Neonopolis, said they were hosting their own May the 4th celebrations, respectively.
At The Nerd, guests will have a chance to prizes, including $3,000 in cash, for a costume contest starting at 10 p.m. The bar said it would also have a special Mandalorian armor exhibit on display. Celebrations at The Nerd also include themed drinks and cocktails, as well as guest appearances.
From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., guests at Millennial Fandom Bar can enjoy a "Star Wars"-themed night, and take part in a champagne toast in honor of Mayhew. Guests were encouraged to dress as their favorite character from the series. Millennial Fandom Bar is located on 900 South Las Vegas Boulevard.
