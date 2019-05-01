LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than 40 local organizations said they would gather together in downtown Las Vegas in front of the federal courthouse on Wednesday in honor of May Day, or International Workers Day.
The 13th annual May Day March is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at 953 East Sahara Avenue and finish in front of the Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse, activists said in a statement. The rally was scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. in front of the courthouse.
"The local activist community gathers at May Day to shine a light on human rights, police accountability, environmentalism, anti-capitalism, the decriminalization of nonviolent offenses, sex workers’ rights, the deportation of United States veterans, LGBTQIA+ rights, as well as bringing an end to war and houselessness," the statement said.
The Las Vegas May Day Coalition said they planned to "uplift" Clark County School District teachers as they call on lawmakers for higher pay and secure benefits during the rally.
Several local activists groups were said to be participating in the May Day rally, including:
- Mi Familia Vota
- Las Vegas International Workers of the World
- Food Not Bombs Las Vegas
- Human Rights Campaign - Las Vegas
- Families United for Justice
- The Forced Trajectory Project
- Hispanos Unidos de Nevada
- The Vegas Freedom Fund
Several more groups were listed as participants in the May Day march and rally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.